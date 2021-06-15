If you’re on a keto diet, chances are one of the things you miss most is a simple bowl of cereal. Yes, cereal! For almost 10 years, DIRTY, LAZY, KETO founder Stephanie Laska craved a real bowl of cereal, both the sugar-laden favorites from childhood and so-called adult cereals, which are typically made from grains and very carb-heavy—and thus completely out of bounds when following a low-carb keto diet.

Stephanie didn’t want a simple bowl of cereal to derail her diet, so she set about finding a recipe for a healthy, nutritious, and most importantly low-carb breakfast cereal that wouldn’t push her out of ketosis. After much trial and error, she created a recipe that came in at only 1 net carb per serving, contains only 5 ingredients, and comes together in just 15 minutes. Featuring hemp seeds, sunflower seeds, shredded coconut, sugar-free maple flavored syrup, and coconut oil, Stephanie’s recipe for “Just a Bowl of Cereal” is one of 100 low-carb, big-flavor recipes in her new book The DIRTY, LAZY, KETO 5-Ingredient Cookbook.

Just a Bowl of Cereal Recipe

Out of all one hundred recipes I share in The DIRTY, LAZY, KETO 5-Ingredient Cookbook, this one gets me the most excited: Just a Bowl of Cereal. That’s right, folks. I said CEREAL! Until recently, I hadn’t had a real bowl of cereal in almost a decade. On sleepy Sunday mornings, cereal is something I sometimes miss. I refuse to spend an arm and a leg on overpriced “keto” cereal from the Internet (which I’ve heard is terrible anyway). It may have taken me years to come up with an alternative, but I’ve finally figured out a scrumptious DLK substitute. You’re welcome, ’Merica!

Ingredients

1 tablespoon shelled hemp seeds

1 tablespoon shredded unsweetened coconut

2 tablespoons sugar-free maple-flavored syrup

2 tablespoons shelled, roasted, salted sunflower seeds

1 tablespoon coconut oil, melted

Directions

Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a small bowl, whisk all ingredients together. Spread mixture evenly in a very thin layer on the prepared baking sheet, then bake 8–10 minutes until cereal hardens and turns golden brown. Let cool. Crumble and serve immediately in a small bowl topped with an unsweetened dairy alternative milk of your choice.

NET CARBS

1G

SERVES 2

PER SERVING: CALORIES 159 | FAT 14G | PROTEIN 4G | SODIUM 89MG | FIBER 4G | CARBOHYDRATES 8G | NET CARBS 1G | SUGAR 0G | SUGAR ALCOHOL 3G

TIME

PREP TIME: 5 MINUTES

COOK TIME: 10 MINUTES

TIPS & OPTIONS

Enjoy with a cup of unsweetened vanilla almond milk (1g net carbs per 1-cup serving). Silk brand is one of my favorites, but any low-carb dairy alternative milk will do. Just make sure it’s cold!

Stephanie Laska, MEd, used her DIRTY, LAZY, KETO way of eating to lose half of her body weight (140 pounds!) and has maintained that weight loss for seven years and counting. She is the author of DIRTY, LAZY, KETO Dirt Cheap Cookbook, DIRTY, LAZY, KETO: Get Started Losing Weight While Breaking the Rules, and with her husband, William, wrote The DIRTY, LAZY, KETO Cookbook and DIRTY, LAZY, KETO Fast Food Guide: 10 Carbs or Less. Her honest approach to keto dieting has been featured by numerous media outlets, including the Today show, Fox News, Women’s World, Reader’s Digest, Yahoo! News, and Costco Connection magazine.

Excerpted from The DIRTY, LAZY, KETO 5-Ingredient Cookbook by Stephanie Laska and William Laska. Photographs by James Stefiuk. Copyright © 2021 by Stephanie Laska and William Laska. Used with permission of the publisher, Adams Media, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, Inc. All rights reserved.