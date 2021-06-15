SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A man around 60 years old died in a shooting reported Monday night in San Francisco’s Western Addition neighborhood, police said.
The shooting was reported at about 10 p.m. in the area of Franklin and Willow streets and officers arrived to find the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is not yet being released by the city’s Medical Examiner’s Office.
Police have not made an arrest or released any suspect information in the homicide. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.
