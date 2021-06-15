BERKELEY (CBS SF) – Police are searching for a driver who seriously injured a pedestrian on Telegraph Avenue in South Berkeley on Monday night.
According to witnesses, a man in crisis laid down on the roadway between Webster Street and Ashby Avenue shortly after 9:30 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound. Police said the vehicle then left the scene.
Police said the victim, only described as a man in his 50s, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The suspect vehicle is described as a lowered, dark-colored mid-1990s sedan with tinted windows, possibly a Nissan Altima.
Anyone with information about the case, including local businesses and residents who may have surveillance video of the suspect vehicle, is asked to contact the Berkeley Police Department’s traffic unit at 510-981-5980.