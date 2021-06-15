SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Network connectivity issues on Tuesday resulted in some new delays for Southwest Airlines and its customers, according to the airline.

The problems marked the second consecutive day of problems due to ongoing computer issues for the airline.

There were new reports on Tuesday afternoon regarding a computer issue impacting baggage check-in for Southwest passengers.

“Southwest is in the process of resuming normal operations after a brief pause in our flight activity resulting from intermittent performance issues with our network connectivity Tuesday afternoon,” airline officials said in a released statement. “Our teams are working quickly to minimize flight disruptions and customer impact. We appreciate our Customers’ patience as we work to get them to their destinations.”

The airline told CNN it canceled around 500 flights because of the issue. Data from the aviation tracking website FlightAware reported 966 delays and showed the cancellations and delays together affected 42% of Southwest’s schedule on Tuesday.

CNN reported that both Delta Airlines and Alaska Airlines were experiencing issues with their booking websites and apps.

The airline also tweeted the statement Tuesday afternoon.

We are in the process of resuming normal operations after a system issue this afternoon that created flight disruptions throughout our network. We know many Customers still require assistance and are working to address those concerns as quickly as possible. (1/2) — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) June 15, 2021

The airline asked that travelers visit Southwest.com to check flight status or speak with a Southwest Airlines Customer Service Agent at the airport for assistance.

On Monday night, a weather computer failure caused delays and cancellations nationwide for Southwest Airlines flights, officials said.

According to a statement from Southwest, several hundred flights were impacted at airports across the country, including San Francisco and Oakland International Airport.

Southwest said the carrier’s third-party data provider was experiencing problems that “prevented transmission of weather information that is required to operate our aircraft.”

For safety, flights were grounded for about 2 hours but were beginning to resume around 9 p.m.