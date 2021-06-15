VALLEJO (CBS SF) — An evacuation order was issued in Vallejo before fire crews knocked down a vegetation fire involving two homes on Skyline Drive Tuesday evening, according to authorities.

The evacuation order was issued for Skyline Drive between Pajaro Way and Silverview Court at 6:20 p.m., according to a Vallejo Fire tweet.

Evacuation order now in place for Skyline Dr between Pajaro Way & Silverview Ct. #SkylineCommand#SkylineDrFire https://t.co/uuBoBQvJbz — Vallejo Firefighters Association (@VallejoFire) June 16, 2021

The Vallejo Firefighters Twitter account first posted about the fire on Skyline Boulevard at about 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, requesting a second-alarm response.

Battalion 21 Requesting 2nd Alarm Response Endangering Fire 3XX Skyline Dr#SkylineDrFire#SkylineCommand — Vallejo Firefighters Association (@VallejoFire) June 16, 2021

Vallejo Fire quickly updated the situation minutes later, saying one home was involved and multiple homes threatened by the two to three acre brush fire.

Third and fourth alarms was called on the fire. By shortly before 6 p.m., crews were making progress in containing the fire, though two homes were involved.

#SkylineCommand reporting two structures involved.

Progress being made on containment of the wildland fire. Mutual aid assistance being provided by:@BeniciaFire1186 #AmCanFirefighters@FireCrockett https://t.co/gADv6PQ4CJ — Vallejo Firefighters Association (@VallejoFire) June 16, 2021

At 6:42 p.m. Vallejo Fire said the primary areas of the fire were all knocked down, though the evacuation order still had not been lifted.

Vallejo Fire Public Information Officer Kevin Brown confirmed that three homes were damaged in the fire. He also noted that evacuation order would remain in place for the time being at around 7:10 p.m. until crews were able to finish mopping up.

Fire crews from Benicia, American Canyon and Crockett were providing mutual aid in the fire with Cal Fire giving some air support.