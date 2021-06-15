MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — A East Bay woman faces several years in prison after being found guilty in a 2019 hit-and-run crash that killed a Pittsburg man, authorities announced Tuesday.
Camille Edith Thompson, 25, of Pittsburg was convicted by a Contra Costa County jury Monday of felony hit-and-run, vehicular manslaughter and destroying evidence, the district attorney's office said.
On March 20, 2019, Thompson was driving along W. Leland Road at Bailey road when she struck a man who walking to his home. After the collision, Thompson drove her vehicle back to where the victim's body was, paused, and left the scene. Thompson's Mercedes-Benz was damaged in the crash and a piece of the vehicle's fog lamp was left at the scene.
Investigators were able to determine the fog lamp came from a Mercedes vehicle and surveillance footage showed Thompson's vehicle was leaving the scene of the crash. A search warrant led to the discovery of the Mercedes under a tarp in Thompson's backyard, which was missing a fog lamp and had extensive damage to the front end.
Thompson will be sentenced on August 20 and faces up to six years in prison.