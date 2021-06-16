ALAMEDA (BCN) — Police are asking for help locating three suspects in an armed robbery late Tuesday morning in Alameda, police said.

Police were called at 10:25 a.m. about the robbery outside Safeway at the South Shore Center.

Officers who responded were told that a silver SUV with three occupants drove up to a man as he was going into Safeway. One suspect got out of the SUV and pointed a gun at the man, according to police.

The suspect demanded the man’s belongings and the two started struggling over some items, police said. A second suspect got out of the vehicle, pulled out a gun and demanded the victim’s belongings, according to police.

This time the man complied, and the suspects drove away north on Park Street, police said. They may have turned east on Otis Drive toward Fernside Boulevard.

Detectives believe the SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Equinox, entered the parking lot of the South Shore Center at about 9:50 a.m. and parked in view of the nearby banks.

Police said the suspects saw the victim leave one of the banks and they circled in the parking lot before robbing the man.

Police are asking people to review any surveillance camera footage they have to help solve the crime.

Anyone along Otis Drive between Park Street and Fernside Boulevard or on Park Street between Encinal Avenue and Shoreline Drive is asked to review footage recorded from 9:40 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. The suspects would be on their way to the shopping center.

From 10:05 a.m. to 10:20 a.m., surveillance cameras may have captured the suspects along Otis Drive after leaving the shopping center.

Anyone with more information about the robbery can call the Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit at (510) 337-8336.

