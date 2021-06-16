GENEVA, Switzerland (CBS News) — President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin met Wednesday for the first time since Biden took office, at a summit in Geneva that the Russian president described as “constructive,” while Mr. Biden said he “did what I came to do.”
Both leaders addressed reporters in separate news conferences after the roughly three hours of meetings that included discussions of cybersecurity and arms control, among other topics.
The two leaders released a joint statement after their respective news conferences affirming that “even during periods of tension,” they can make progress on “ensuring predictability in the strategic sphere, reducing the risk of armed conflicts and the threat of nuclear war.”