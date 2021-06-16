SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The mood across San Francisco was celebratory Tuesday night.

There was a lot to cheers to at Jaranita on Steiner Street in the Marina, after more than 15 months of restrictions.

The Peruvian restaurant was buzzing with activity at dinner time – the wait time for walk-in was about 30 minutes.

“It just feels so good you can look at people, you can smile,” said diner Kat Luther of San Francisco. “This morning I worked out indoors, I did a Pilates class without a mask on and it was amazing, and then I went and worked in a coffee shop all day and I just miss what life used to be like.”

Vaccinated customers do not have to wear masks at restaurants. Workers are still wearing masks at many establishments to make diners feel comfortable.

“We have reservations packed for the whole month, so we know it’s going to be great,” said Jaranita Manager Masha Prikhojko.

From the Marina to North Beach, there was a mix of unmasked and masked people.

“I’m kind of used to it,” said Kristen Virmani of San Francisco. “I do it (wear a mask) because I want others to feel comfortable.”

Many people told KPIX 5 they are still wearing there masks out of habit. Others still must wear masks in public spaces, like schools, offices and hospitals.

“I’m a nurse, so I wear a mask all day everyday at work,” said Sarah Luther. “So I wear a mask regardless, but I’m ready to give it up in social settings.”

You could feel relief and excitement in the air, but you could also see signs of loss.

Family-owned Ristorante Parma on Steiner Street in the Marina was forced to close its doors for good, after more than 40 years in business.

For months, there was no action behind the bar at Devil’s Acre on Columbus Avenue. But the turnout was huge Tuesday night.

Future Bars partner Doug Dalton plans on eventually reopening all 10 bars in the city. He’s currently renovating a handful of them.

“This is a huge step for us, it’s also a huge step for the city being very supportive of small business,” said Dalton.