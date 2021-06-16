SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Coit Tower, one of San Francisco’s most well-known landmarks, will begin welcoming visitors on Thursday for the first time since access was shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed made the announcement Wednesday as she aggressively reopens the city after the state lifted restrictions put into place during the 15-month fight to bring the outbreak under control on Tuesday.

The city’s cable cars will begin rolling on San Francisco’s legendary hilly streets in August with a month of free rides and a massive fireworks show will once again bring large crowds to the waterfront on July 4th.

We'll have more information to come, but for those of you who are making plans, yes, the fireworks will be back this year in San Francisco for July 4th! — London Breed (@LondonBreed) June 11, 2021

“From its panoramic views to the Depression Era frescoes painted on its walls, Coit Tower gives visitors a glimpse of the City’s breathtaking beauty and the resilience of its residents,” Breed said in a news release. “I’m thrilled to open this beloved landmark to the public again.”

In pre-pandemic days, the 210-foot beacon, which also houses the largest Depression Era art collection in the U.S., normally saw up to 1,500 visitors a day. Health orders shuttered it on March 15, 2020.

There will some COVID safety restrictions in place for visitors. Masks will be required in the elevator and guided tours will be limited to six people at one time.

The fluted tower is named for Lillie Hitchcock Coit dedicated to honoring firefighters.

Coit Tower is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. everyday. For more information, visit Coit Tower online.