SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A weather system stalled over the Southwest began sending waves of excessive heat into Northern California Wednesday, triggering warnings of sweltering conditions, heightened wildfire danger and threats to the state power grid.

Over the next 72 hours, temperatures will top 100 degrees to as high as 107 in Bay Area communities inland from the coast. Further east, it will be even more stifling with temperatures soaring to record levels of 110 degrees or higher in the Sacramento Valley.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning from 11 a.m. Thursday until 9 p.m. Friday for cities that include Angwin, Lagunitas-Forest Knolls, Woodacre, Concord, Antioch, Livermore, Walnut Creek, Pleasanton, Pittsburg and San Ramon.

“Temperatures will increase on Wednesday, with the hottest day of the week on Thursday,” weather service forecasters warned. “While temperatures cool slightly on Friday near the coast, they will still be hot across the interior.”

The hot, dry weather will continue to worsen local drought conditions. The San Francisco Bay Area is already in the grips of an excessive drought and the heat wave will only suck even more moisture out of the fire-prone, tinder-dry hills and forests and evaporate precious water out of depleted reservoirs.

Health officials urged local residents to take plenty of precautions if possible including:

Drink plenty of fluids

Stay in an air-conditioned room

Stay out of the sun

Check up on elderly relatives and neighbors

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

The California Independent System Operator has also issued a heat bulletin, warning that the state-wide heat wave will challenge the power gird.

“An abnormally strong ridge of heat is forecast to bring temperatures as high as 115 degrees to the California interior that could last until the weekend. Because of the extreme heat and nighttime lows expected to cool off only between 78 and 83 degrees, the state’s electric grid will be straining to meet evening demand when air conditioners are in heavy use and solar energy generation is waning,” the agency said in a statement.

Cal ISO said its own projections show demand possibly exceeding available supply for several days this week, with the biggest deficit projected between 8 and 9 p.m. on Thursday.

The agency may call for a Flex Alert urging voluntary conservation between the hours of 4 and 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. Residents are urged to pre-cool their homes, use major appliances, close window coverings and charge devices and electric vehicles beforehand.