CONCORD (KPIX 5) — With temperatures soaring into the 100s and COVID-19 capacity limits being lifted, an East Bay water park proved to be a popular destination in beating the heat on Wednesday.

Hundreds, if not thousands, flocked to Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Concord to cool off. With the state fully reopened, it looked a lot more like a post-pandemic summer.

After being largely shut down for more than a year, water parks are making a comeback in a big way.

“Because of this pandemic now it feels like the first time coming here,” said San Pablo resident Isabel Gonzalez.

“Things are so much funner (sic) because we don’t have to have on these masks,” said second grader Arden Belong.

Temperatures will reach closer to 110 in Concord this week, marking the Bay Area’s first dangerous heat wave of the season.

Before Tuesday’s reopening, capacity was limited to less than 25%. Now that those restrictions have been lifted, thousands can now enter the water park this summer.

“It’s about time, and most everyone is vaccinated at this point. I feel really safe,” said Martinez resident Melinda Castrillon.

Marc Merino, spokesperson for Hurricane Harbor, told KPIX 5, “It feels a little bit more normal than it has in a very long time.”

Like so many businesses looking to hire, Hurricane Harbor is looking to fill plenty of job openings for nearly every position this summer, including lifeguards. At $16.25 an hour, it could be the coolest job on a very hot summer day.