NEWARK (CBS SF/BCN) — A 29-year-old Hayward man fled across several rooftops before Newark police officers were able to finally apprehend him in connection with a weekend shoplifting incident, authorities said.
Newark officers were on extra patrol in the 5000 block of Thornton Avenue in response to recent reports of shoplifting in the area, when they first saw the suspect at about 5 p.m. Sunday.
The man had walked out of a business holding two buckets of stolen merchandise. When he saw officers, the man dropped the buckets and ran into a nearby residential neighborhood.
With the officers in foot pursuit, the suspect scaled a backyard fence before reappearing on a rooftop, where he proceeded to leap from rooftop to neighboring rooftop.
A short time later, officers found the man walking on a sidewalk nearby and arrested him for suspicion of multiple offenses, including shoplifting, probation violation, possession of drugs and prowling on private property.
He also had an active felony warrant related to gun possession in Southern California.