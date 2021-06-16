MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on a private dirt road west of Morgan Hill on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers responded at 12:58 p.m. Tuesday to the crash reported on private property in an unincorporated part of Santa Clara County where a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling north and, for some reason, went off the roadway and overturned, CHP officials said.
The male driver, the lone occupant of the vehicle, died and his name has not yet been released by the Santa Clara County medical examiner's office.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the CHP's Hollister-Gilroy area office at (408) 848-2324.