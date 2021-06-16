Heat Wave:Bay Area Cooling Centers Offer Relief From Heat Wave
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Firefighters are responding to brush fires along Interstate 280 near Downtown San Jose Wednesday afternoon.

According to the San Jose Fire Department, the fires broke out along the freeway near the Meridian Avenue exit. No structures are currently being threatened.

KCBS has reported that the fire department has blocked the right lane of Southbound 280 and that the backup stretches past the I-880/Highway 17 interchange.

More details to come.