SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Firefighters are responding to brush fires along Interstate 280 near Downtown San Jose Wednesday afternoon.
According to the San Jose Fire Department, the fires broke out along the freeway near the Meridian Avenue exit. No structures are currently being threatened.
Firefighters are responding to a series of small vegetation fires in the area of 280 and Meridian Ave. No structures threatened at this time. Updates to come. pic.twitter.com/0PEJkwp1xx
— San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) June 16, 2021
KCBS has reported that the fire department has blocked the right lane of Southbound 280 and that the backup stretches past the I-880/Highway 17 interchange.
More details to come.