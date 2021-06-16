STOCKTON (BCN) — A suspect was arrested Tuesday in Stockton for the fatal shooting of a 43-year-old man.
At 4:21 p.m. Tuesday, Stockton police officers responded to reports of a shooting at 23 Gateway Court. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. Medics transported the man to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries there.
Diego Jaramillo, 28, was located by officers at a hotel in the 4500 block of North El Dorado Street in Stockton after he matched the suspect description from the shooting.
The Stockton Police Department said SWAT officers responded to the scene after Jaramillo threw away a firearm at the hotel. Authorities used safe measures to get the suspect to surrender.
The name of the victim, a Stockton resident, has not been released.
Jaramillo was arrested and booked into San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of murder.
