SAN JOSE (CBS SF ) — A suspect in the fatal stabbing of a man in San Jose over the weekend was arrested in Gilroy, police said Wednesday.
San Jose police said the stabbing happened outside a home on the 2800 block of Donizetti Court in the Berryessa District of North San Jose at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.READ MORE: San Francisco's Iconic Coit Tower To Welcome Back Visitors
Officers arrived to find a man suffering from at least one stab wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police said a preliminary investigation indicated the victim was arguing with another person on the sidewalk outside the victim’s home when he was stabbed. The suspect fled before police arrived.
Later that morning in Gilroy, police there located the suspect in a stolen vehicle and arrested him without incident. He was identified as 33-year-old Brian Wilson of San Jose.READ MORE: Ukrainian Police Bust Hackers Who Broke Into UC, Stanford Medical School Computer Systems
Wilson was transported back to San Jose where he was booked into the Santa Clara County main jail on a murder charge.
Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact Detective Sergeant Bagon #3589 or Detective Sanchez #4126 of the San José Police Department’s Homicide unit at 408-277-5283.
MORE NEWS: Bay Area Heat Wave: Soaring Temperatures To Strain Power Grid