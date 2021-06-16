OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland are investigating a shooting that left two children injured by flying debris late Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

Oakland police officers responded to reports of gunshots at 11:25 a.m. Wednesday morning on the 10700 block of Acalanes Drive. Arriving officers found two injured children — an 8-year-old male and a 12-year-old female — who had both been struck by debris and suffered minor injuries.

A preliminary investigation determined that bullets had traveled through multiple surfaces, including a wood deck. The impact caused wood fragments to fly through the air and strike the children. Both juveniles received medical treatment on-scene and neither required hospitalization.

Police posted about the incident Wednesday afternoon on social media.

Police said they don’t currently know what led to the shooting, but are investigating the incident. Authorities ask that members of the community who may have video surveillance in the area check their recordings for possible evidence connected to the shooting.

Authorities also encourage anyone in the community with information that may lead to the identity or those responsible for this shooting to contact police.

Crime Stoppers of Oakland and the Oakland Police Department are offering a reward up to $5,000 for an arrest in this case.

Parties can contact the OPD’s Criminal Investigation Division at (510) 238-3326.