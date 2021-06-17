CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (BCN) — A 16-year-old boy who died in a head-on crash in unincorporated Knightsen on Wednesday evening has been identified by the Contra Costa County coroner’s office as Brentwood resident Matias Rogers.

The two-vehicle crash was reported around 5:35 p.m. on Sellers Avenue just south of Delta Road in the eastern part of the county.

Officers arrived and found Rogers, who was pronounced dead at the scene. He was driving a 2015 Acura sedan with, a 15-year-old boy as a passenger who had life-threatening injuries and was taken to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The other vehicle was a 2003 Ford pickup truck and its driver, a 19-year-old Discovery Bay man, was also transferred to the hospital in Walnut Creek with serious injuries.

CHP investigators determined Rogers was driving the Acura south on Sellers Avenue when, for some reason, it veered into the northbound lane of the road directly into the path of the pickup truck.

Anyone with information about the crash or the events leading up to it is asked to call the CHP’s Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980.

