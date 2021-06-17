SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) – San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Jordan Willis has been suspended six games by the National Football League for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancing substances.
The team announced Thursday that Willis’ suspension is without pay. No additional details about the violations were not released.
Willis will continue to be able to participate in all offseason and preseason practices, along with games in the preseason, the team said.
San Francisco will be facing the Lions, Eagles, Packers, Seahawks, Cardinals and Colts during that stretch. Willis will be eligible to return to the team’s active roster after the October 25 game against Indianapolis.
Willis was traded to the 49ers along with a draft pick from the New York Jets last October. He signed a 1-year contract with San Francisco in March.