SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Bay Area cities were headed toward the hottest temperatures of the year – some possibly of all-time – as a peak of a heatwave descended on the region.

Record temperatures were expected in a number of cities. In the East Bay, Concord, the Tri-Valley and other inland spots headed toward triple digits Thursday.

The National Weather Service has heat advisories in effect for much of the Bay Area, including the San Francisco Bay shoreline and Northern Monterey Bay. Farther inland, an excessive heat warning was in effect, with “dangerously hot” conditions with temperatures in the upper 90s up to 108 degrees Fahrenheit expected.

Even higher “potentially life-threatening temperatures” in the San Joaquin Valley; hottest interior locations may reach or exceed 110 degrees, the weather service said.

The heatwave was the result of a strong ridge of high pressure was parked over the desert southwest and building into California. Thursday will mark the peak of the inland heat, forecasters said.

“Looking at temperatures soaring as we go through our afternoon,” said KPIX 5 meteorologist Mary Lee. ”We are looking at temperatures still hot tomorrow but we will start the downward progression as we head through the next several days.”

HEAT ADVISORIES now expanded to include the San Francisco Bay Shoreline along with the North Bay & South Bay today. EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS in effect for the East Bay Hills & Interior Valleys, North Bay Mountains, Solano County and Sacramento and San Joaquin Valleys. 🥵 #heatwave pic.twitter.com/4kHXQ41X8N — Mary Lee (@MaryKPIX) June 17, 2021

Gradual cooling is likely this weekend and into early next week.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued its second Spare the Air Alert in 2021 for unhealthy air conditions Thursday. The district said light winds and hot temperatures along with motor vehicle exhaust are creating the smoggy conditions.

The hot weather across the state forced the state’s power grid operator to call for voluntary conservation. The California Independent System Operator issued a Flex Alert from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, urging people to set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher and avoid using major appliances.

However, the system’s CEO says California is unlikely to see a repeat of last summer’s rolling blackouts.