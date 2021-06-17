ANTIOCH (BCN) — Firefighters on Wednesday extinguished a blaze at a home in Antioch that had been converted to a marijuana grow operation, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

Crews initially responded around 10:45 a.m. to the fire reported in the 1100 block of Springfield Court and were told there were possibly two people inside.

They arrived to find flames burning in the second floor and attic and reported altered electrical wiring, converted interior rooms and heavily barricaded doors and windows in the home related to the marijuana grow, fire district officials said.

No people were found inside the home and the blaze was extinguished in about 20 minutes with no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and an Antioch code enforcement officer responded and deemed the structure uninhabitable, fire officials said.

No other information about the case was immediately available from the fire district.

