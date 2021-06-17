SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A gas leak in San Francisco’s Inner Richmond neighborhood has prompted some evacuations and a shelter-in-place order Thursday afternoon.
Firefighters, police and PG&E crews responded to the area of 5th Avenue and Clement Street shortly after 3 p.m.
According to the city’s Department of Emergency Management, Clement Street is closed between Arguello Boulevard and 7th Avenue. Pedestrians in the area have been told to evacuate, while residents and businesses are being told to shelter-in place as a precaution.
GAS LEAK WITH EVACUATIONS 5th and CLEMENT
EVACUATIONS: NO NOBODY ON THE STREET –STREETSIDE CLEMENT STREET FROM 6th AVE TO ARGUELLO
RESIDENTS BUSINESSES SHELTER IN PLACE CLEMENT STREET FROM 6th AVE TO ARGUELLO @SF_emergency pic.twitter.com/2ROJlSI7rx
— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) June 17, 2021
Firefighters said that an air-conditioned bus and the Red Cross will be on scene at 375 5th Avenue, which will be set up for a temporary shelter for those who are displaced.
More details to come.