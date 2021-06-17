OAKLAND (BCN) – Oakland’s Mills College may reverse a decision earlier this year and confer degrees once again if it merges with another university, college officials announced Thursday in a letter to the community.

“I am excited to share that today, Mills will begin formal discussions to combine with Northeastern University,” Mills College President Elizabeth Hillman wrote in the letter.

If the alliance becomes official, students would be able to take classes at Mills College in Oakland and earn a degree with the Mills College name as part of those degrees, Hillman said.

Northeastern University is a private, nonprofit, research university based in Boston with campuses in Canada, London, San Francisco and Silicon Valley, among other places. It reportedly has about 14,000 undergraduate students.

“A leader in women’s leadership, access, equity, social justice, @MillsCollege has been a pillar of opportunity for more than a century,” Northeastern University President Joseph Aoun said in a tweet Thursday. “We’re thrilled to explore a new chapter with this vibrant community of leaders and doers.”

The alliance would also provide support for Mills’ current students, faculty and staff as well as the development of new educational programs.

