DENVER (CBS SF) — Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, the San Jose mother accused of killing her young son and leaving his body near a trail outside of Las Vegas has waived extradition and will return to Nevada after her arrest earlier this month in Colorado.

Rodriguez waived her right to an extradition hearing during an online hearing in a Denver court Thursday. She will be assigned new legal counsel on her return to Clark County.

According to KLAS, Rodriguez said very little during the hearing, replying politely to the judge’s questions with “Yes, your honor.” No details of the case were discussed and it was not clear when Rodriguez would be transported to Nevada, although the judge set a court date in three weeks.

Rodriguez is not eligible for bail because of her fugitive status.

She was arrested June 8 by an FBI task force after being named the suspect in the murder of her 7-year-old son Liam Husted. His body was found off a trailhead southwest of Las Vegas last month, triggering a massive effort to find the identity of the boy dubbed John “Little Zion” Doe.

Police say Rodriguez left San Jose with her son on May 24, traveling by car first to Southern California and then Nevada. Rodriguez was seen traveling in the same car without him in the days following the discovery of his body on May 28.

When she was arrested, Rodriguez was found at the hotel with an unidentified male companion, but the person was not considered to be involved in the boy’s murder.