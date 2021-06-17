SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) – A woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI and resisting arrest following a solo-vehicle crash that injured her two children in San Bruno last week.
Officers responded to the area of Sneath Lane and National Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. on June 9. A picture released by officers showed the vehicle had struck a light pole.
Police said that officers determined the driver appeared to be under the influence and found that her children were not secured in appropriate car seats. The children were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
While officers investigated, police said the driver became combative and attacked the officers, by spitting, kicking and biting at them.
The woman was booked into the San Mateo County Jail on charges of DUI causing bodily injury, child endangerment and resisting arrest.
Police identified the driver as a 25-year-old from Hayward. No further details were released.