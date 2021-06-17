SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – Rev. Jethroe Moore II, a prominent figure and civil rights activist in Silicon Valley, quietly left to begin a new life outside a city he said doesn’t take care of people of color.

“We do not capture the essence of the Black or the brown or the people of color culture here so it’s almost still saying that they don’t want us here,” said Moore.

The pastor, who has lived in Silicon Valley for nearly 50 years, packed his belongings and his family then moved to Atlanta. It meant that Moore, a pillar in the community for civil rights, education and the church, left his post as president of the San Jose-Silicon Valley NAACP.

“It’s a sad day, you know, it was hard to leave,” he said. “Housing is unaffordable, education system is OK and jobs aren’t as plentiful as they once were. I must make sure that my kids are secure, the education and the opportunities, and for me as a Black man I do not see those opportunities of being a focal point for the city of San Jose.”

Moore said he is not only the victim of the Silicon Valley tech boom that’s priced him out, he said he also feels San Jose has failed its Black and people of color communities in giving them opportunities to thrive in the region.

“We had clubs, we had restaurants, we had softball teams, we had a lot of things,” he said about living in San Jose when he moved to the city in the 1970s. “All those things are gone. You can find us to arrest us, but you can’t find us to employ us.”

The pastor isn’t the only one who has seen the Black population dwindle; now accounting for 3% of the population compared to nearly 5% in 1990, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

“Through the years, like now, a lot of them have moved out,” said Belinda Bush, owner of B-Pizazz Barbershop.

Bush has owned her shop for 30 years, first opening up her business in Cupertino before moving to her Campbell location. But Bush believes Silicon Valley has pushed out all races who can’t afford to make it in the tech capital of the region.

“They just can’t afford to live here, that’s what this is all about in this area here,” said Bush. “It’s all about the money, it’s all about the money.”

Moore listed examples of San Jose failing to help its residents in building housing, paying adequate salaries and looking after minority populations, specifically the discussion to develop land that has been used by long-time flea market vendors.

The man of faith has seemingly lost some of that in San Jose.

“It’s hard to say goodbye,” Moore said. “We work, we give our life and blood for this city and the community, but where’s the love in return?”