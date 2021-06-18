KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly weekend tip list of Bay Area entertainment, music, film and online entertainment.

LIVE MUSIC: STERN GROVE

Sunday 2pm

It’s been a long time coming but with the pandemic pause in the rearview mirror, we can welcome artists and fans back to the Stern Grove Festival. This Sunday local artists Ledisi, The Seshen & La Doña take to the festival stage. Thrilled to return as host for the 8th year. KPIX 5 reporter Justin Andrews will join as co-host this Sunday. Let’s do this STERN GROVE!!

cbsloc.al/2SvG0L8

FILM: CELEBRATING JUNETEENTH

Bay Area movie theatres are celebrating Juneteenth with special screenings today through next Friday. The movies celebrate black actors & movie makers as well as inspiring stories that matter. Check local listings at all AMC theatres to see what is playing near you.

amctheatres.com/on-demand/collections/juneteenth

HISTORY ON FILM: SELMA

Sunday 8pm, KPIX 5

Oscar-winning movie Selma is showing this Sunday on KPIX 5. Although the Civil Rights Act of 1964 legally desegregated the South, discrimination was still rampant in certain areas, making it very difficult for blacks to register to vote. In 1965, an Alabama city became the battleground in the fight for suffrage. Despite violent opposition, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (David Oyelowo) and his followers pressed forward on an epic march that changed lives & made history.

viacomcbspressexpress.com/cbs-entertainment/shows/selma/releases/view?id=57720

FATHERS DAY: HONORING OUR KINGS

Sunday 8pm

Oprah Winfrey and Sterling K. Brown will celebrate Black fathers across the country in a new special, airing on OWN and on FUBO TV. “The intention at OWN – across all of our programming is to authentically portray the real-life experiences of African-Americans,” said Tina Perry, president of OWN. A star-studded cast appears, with many famous fathers like John Legend, Chris Rock sharing their stories.

oprah.com/app/own-tv.html

FILM: RITA MORENO DOCUMENTARY

Now Showing

Stage & Screen legend & Bay Area resident Rita Moreno has had a big, rich life and it’s playing out in a new documentary:

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It. Over a career spanning more than 70 years, Rita Moreno defied both her humble upbringing and relentless racism to become a celebrated and award-winning actor. Born into poverty on a Puerto Rican farm, Moreno and her seamstress mother immigrated to New York City when Moreno was five years old. 1961 she made history – as the first Latina woman winning an Oscar for the role of Anita in Weet Side Story. See the doc on PBS this weekend and streaming on various platforms.

pbs.org/wnet/americanmasters/rita-moreno-the-girl-who-decided-to-go-for-it-about/11654/

MOVIE: PIXAR’S LUCA

Now Showing

Luca, voiced by Jacob Tremblay, is an aquatic creature who lives with his family off the Mediterranean coast of Italy. The undersea equivalent of a shepherd, herding an amusing flock of sheeplike fish, Luca has a curiosity that is piqued by his mother’s warnings about the dangers that await on dry land. Maya Rudolf is Mom and Jim Gaffigan the voice of Dad. It’s a fun, family-friendly animated romp with heart & humor & the brilliance of Pixar.

movies.disney.com/luca

LISTEN: WE WRITE THE SONGS

BBC Radio

As Sir. Paul McCartney celebrates a birthday this weekend, it might be the perfect time to celebrate the Beatles legend in a radio special with Gary Barlow.

“We Write the Songs” features the two music makers together talking craft & music. This is cool – “yeah yeah yeah”!

bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m000d6vw

Enjoy your weekend.

