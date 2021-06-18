MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — A vegetation fire in Martinez was delaying trains in the area, authorities said. Friday.
The fire was burning along Carquinez Scenic Dr. near railroad tracks, reportedly coming from a homeless camp in the area.READ MORE: San Leandro Appoints Retired Police Chief Susan Manheimer As Interim Chief
@ContraCostaFire is fighting a fire along Carquinez Scenic Drive in Martinez. Crockett and Port Costa can expect to see smoke.
— CrockettCarquinezFire (@FireCrockett) June 18, 2021
Homeless camp fire along Union Pacific RR Trackes being knocked down by Martinez Fed. pic.twitter.com/XOwLiAPzQL
— Richard Bischoff (@bisch) June 18, 2021READ MORE: Shooting Kills Driver Of Vehicle In Walnut Creek
Amtrak and Capitol Corridor trains between Richmond and Martinez were delayed because of the fire, the agencies announced.
MORE NEWS: Jet-Skiing Deputies Save Bull From Drowning In Lake Berryessa
Service Advisory: All trains traveling between Richmond (RIC) and Martinez (MTZ) may experience a delay due to fire department activity in the area. We will update as more information becomes available. #CapitolCorridor
— Capitol Corridor (@CapitolCorridor) June 18, 2021
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.