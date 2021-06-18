Heat Wave:Bay Area Cooling Centers Offer Relief From Heat Wave
MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — A vegetation fire in Martinez was delaying trains in the area, authorities said. Friday.

The fire was burning along Carquinez Scenic Dr. near railroad tracks, reportedly coming from a homeless camp in the area.

Amtrak and Capitol Corridor trains between Richmond and Martinez were delayed because of the fire, the agencies announced.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.