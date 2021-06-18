SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The unofficial soundtrack of San Francisco is back — not Karl the Fog whistling through the Golden Gate Bridge but happy voices spilling out of crowded restaurants onto the sidewalk.

On the first Friday of reopening, restaurants were back to full capacity, not just in street-side parklets but in the inviting interiors San Francisco dining is all about.

“It’s been a journey into the interior and now we’re returning to normal, thank God,” said Dan Joranstead.

On Fillmore Street, an indoor table was hard to find.

“I’m feeling alive. It feels great. I brought my mask in my purse but it’s good to not have to have it on and just feels like life is coming back and it’s gonna be a hot, hot summer,” said Jasmine Way.

At Momo’s, across from Oracle Park, patio seating was at a premium prior to the Giants game.

Fans were itching to get inside the ballpark with a capacity of 18,000.

“I think it’s gonna take a little bit of time and we’re all going to get back to a sense of normalcy. I love it. I’m embracing it. I’m vaccinated. We’re good,” said Giants fan Josh Morgan.