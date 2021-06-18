WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — A shooting appears to have killed the driver of a vehicle in Walnut Creek Thursday evening outside a Target store.
The shooting happened along the 1900 Block of N. California Blvd near Ygnacio Valley Rd. Video showed a white Hyundai sedan had come to rest on the sidewalk outside the target. Police had covered the driver-side window with a yellow tarp.
Walnut Creek police have not released any information about the shooting or the circumstances that led up to it.
There was no suspect information available.
California Blvd. was shut down between Ygnacio Valley Road and Trinity Dr. as police investigated the scene.