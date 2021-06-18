SAN PABLO (CBS SF) – Fire investigators arrested a San Pablo teen and seized multiple fireworks in connection with an apartment fire that was sparked by a firework earlier this week.

According to the Contra Costa Fire Protection District, firefighters responded to an apartment complex on the 15000 block of Crestwood Drive on Tuesday on reports of an explosion and a balcony on fire.

The fire was contained to the balcony area, but the apartment had “extensive” water and smoke damage, firefighters said. A fire sprinkler is credited for containing the spread of the fire.

Investigators said the fire was the result of a five-inch mortar being set off the balcony and identified the suspect as a 16-year-old boy who lived there.

Additional fireworks of the same type were seized from the apartment, according to investigators.

The teen, whose name is not being released, was arrested for fire to inhabited structures and possession of dangerous fireworks. He has since been released to his parents’ custody.

Investigators said they will present the case to the District Attorney for juvenile matters and refer him to the Youth Fire Setter Program.

Firefighters said use of fireworks of any type is illegal in Contra Costa County, calling them “exceedingly dangerous” due to drought conditions. Earlier this month, the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors approved tougher rules on those responsible for fires sparked by fireworks.