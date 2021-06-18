SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A vegetation fire was burning in San Jose Friday afternoon, sending up heavy black smoke that was seen for miles.
The San Jose Fire Department said the fire was burning in the creek area near Tuers Rd. and Brandybuck Way.
UPDATE: Vegetation fire on Tuers/Brandybuck upgraded to TIER response. Fire estimated at 50×50 and holding at that size. No reports of structures threatened at this time. pic.twitter.com/VmvfwFnLs1
— San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) June 18, 2021
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.