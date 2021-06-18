Heat Wave:Bay Area Cooling Centers Offer Relief From Heat Wave
FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert early Friday evening with the closure of the southbound lanes of Interstate 680 near Marshview Road in Solano County due to the close proximity of a vegetation fire burning near the freeway that hampered visibility for motorists.

The fire was first reported at about 6:15 p.m. The blaze quickly spread to both sides of the freeway and smoke blanketed the freeway. The CHP closed southbound lanes of the freeway at 6:56 p.m.

About 20 acres of grass and trees burned for over an hour before fire crews were able to stop its forward progress.

