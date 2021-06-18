FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert early Friday evening with the closure of the southbound lanes of Interstate 680 near Marshview Road in Solano County due to the close proximity of a vegetation fire burning near the freeway that hampered visibility for motorists.
The fire was first reported at about 6:15 p.m. The blaze quickly spread to both sides of the freeway and smoke blanketed the freeway. The CHP closed southbound lanes of the freeway at 6:56 p.m.
About 20 acres of grass and trees burned for over an hour before fire crews were able to stop its forward progress.
UPDATE: Video from the scene of the Marshview Fire as it burned around 6:30 p.m. — traffic is currently impacted in both directions of I-680. #MarshviewFire @SolanoFire @KCBSAMFMTraffic pic.twitter.com/9LacoZbuDm
— Solano NewsNet (@SolanoNewsNet) June 19, 2021
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News contributed to this report