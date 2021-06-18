Heat Wave:Bay Area Cooling Centers Offer Relief From Heat Wave
MONTEREY COUNTY (CBS SF) – A wildfire burning in the Los Padres National Forest near Big Sur in Monterey County has grown on Friday, prompting evacuations.

The Willow Fire broke out Thursday night and is burning north of the burn scar of last year’s massive Dolan Fire, the National Weather Service said.

According to Big Sur Fire, the fire has burned at least 180 acres as of about 10 a.m. Friday.

Evacuations have been ordered along Tassajara Road from the Tassajara Zen Center to the China Camp Campground.

Around noon, the Monterey County Office of Emergency Services announced that Zone WF-1 is under an evacuation order, while zones WF-2 and WF-3 are under evacuation warnings.

More details to come.