MONTEREY COUNTY (CBS SF) – A wildfire burning in the Los Padres National Forest near Big Sur in Monterey County has grown on Friday, prompting evacuations.

The Willow Fire broke out Thursday night and is burning north of the burn scar of last year’s massive Dolan Fire, the National Weather Service said.

Satellite picking up on the emerging Willow wildfire in the Los Padres National Forest. Dark blue circle is showing heat signature. Light blue outline is 2016 Soberanes burn scar with red line the 2020 Dolan Fire. #WillowFire pic.twitter.com/C7DET4QDwz — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) June 18, 2021

Latest view of the #WillowFire smoke plume, courtesy of the Millers Ranch camera 📸 near Arroyo Seco. Note the rapid expansion of the smoke plume in response to a wind shift that will continue to steer it towards the north thru the rest of today. #Cafire pic.twitter.com/iarZZEQcKt — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) June 18, 2021

According to Big Sur Fire, the fire has burned at least 180 acres as of about 10 a.m. Friday.

Evacuations have been ordered along Tassajara Road from the Tassajara Zen Center to the China Camp Campground.

EVACUATION INFO FOR #WILLOWFIRE

Zone WF-1 is under Evacuation Order – Leave Immediately.

Zones WF-2 & WF-3 are under Evacuation Warnings – Prepare to evacuate and leave now if you require additional time or assistance evacuating.

View the evacuation map: https://t.co/g2WwsrAEcX pic.twitter.com/WNMWhKrco0 — Monterey County Office of Emergency Services (@MontereyCoOES) June 18, 2021

Around noon, the Monterey County Office of Emergency Services announced that Zone WF-1 is under an evacuation order, while zones WF-2 and WF-3 are under evacuation warnings.

More details to come.