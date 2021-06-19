LAKE BARRYESSA (CBS SF) — A 22-year-old San Jose man drowned Thursday afternoon while swimming in Lake Berryessa near the Pleasure Cove Marina, authorities said.
The Napa County Sheriff’s Department has identified the drowning victim as Billy Dy.
Napa County Sheriff’s Office and Yolo County Sheriff’s Office deputies and marine units responded to calls at 4:55 p.m. Thursday reporting a man struggling in the water.
Deputies — assisted by a CHP air crew — worked well after dark, searching for the victim. At 9:30 a.m. Friday morning, a dive team recovered Dy’s body.
“Our condolences go out to the victim’s family and friends,” the Napa Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook.