SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A bicyclist was hospitalized with severe injuries late Friday night after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on Sebastopol Road and Corporate Center Parkway in Santa Rosa.

Officers from the Santa Rosa Police Department responded to reports by numerous witnesses of the collision at 10:39 p.m.

When they arrived, the officers located a bicyclist, who was lying unconscious in the roadway. The victim was transported to an area hospital with major injuries.

Several witnesses were able to provide police with a description of the driver and the suspect vehicle.

Investigators said the suspect driver was described as a Hispanic male adult, approximately 25 years old. He had tattoos of writing near his right eyebrow and on his right cheek. He had short hair, a mustache, and goatee. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black t-shirt and black jeans.

The suspect vehicle was a dark colored Acura MDX between the years of 2008 and 2010. It will have damage to the front of the vehicle and the windshield.

If you have any information regarding this hit and run, please contact Officer Ferrigno at 707-543-3636 or 707-543-3600 ext.3473. Case # 21-6548.