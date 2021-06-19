SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Homicide detectives were investigating a pair of overnight shootings in San Francisco that claimed the lives of two men, authorities said.

San Francisco police said officers from the Bayview station responded to calls of a shooting in the unit block of Navy Road around 12:23 a.m.

Upon arrival, they located a 24-year-old male San Francisco resident suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid and the victim was transported by paramedics to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Then at 4 a.m. officers from the Tenderloin station were dispatched to the 500 block of Eddy Street to investigate a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rendered aid at the scene, transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The identities of both victims were withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

No other details regarding motives or the circumstances of the shootings were released by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.