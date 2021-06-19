STOCKTON (CBS SF) — The West Nile virus was detected in three separate samples of mosquitos found in Stockton on Friday, according to the San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District.

The district said their mosquito surveillance system discovered the virus from mosquito samples found in the 95207 and 95209 zip codes.

“Our surveillance system is designed for the earliest possible detection of WNV positive mosquitos,” district spokesman Aaron Devencenzi said.

The district is urging residents to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites.

Residents can eliminate the risk of mosquito bites by eliminating all sources of standing water on their property that can attract mosquitos and using insect repellent approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Individuals can also wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts and other protective clothing when going outside.

“With this find, the district will be increasing mosquito control efforts to further reduce the mosquito population in these areas,” Devencenzi said.

The district also suggests residents avoid spending time outdoors, at dawn and dusk, when mosquitos are most active.

West Nile fever, carried by the virus, has no human vaccine and can show symptoms including fever, headache, vomiting or rash. It was discovered in Uganda and first detected in North America in 1999. An extremely small percentage of those infected die.

Any residents experiencing mosquito bites during the day can report them to the San Joaquin County Mosquito & Vector Control District at (209) 982-4675.

