OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An exchange of gunfire riddled an East Oakland neighborhood Friday night including a stray bullet that ripped into home and wounded a 41-year-old woman, authorities said.

Oakland police told the East Bay Times that two groups of people were outside and got into an altercation in the 8800 block of Hillside Street that led to an exchange of gunfire.

ShotSpotter alerts recorded more than 20 shots being fired and numerous shell casings were recovered at the scene from the 10:38 p.m. shooting.

The woman was an innocent victim, simply inside her home. Four other people inside the home were not injured.

Stray bullets also hit a vehicle driving through the neighborhood, but fortunately none of the occupants were wounded.

Several parked vehicles were also hit by the gunfire.

The woman, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition.

No other information on arrests or suspects descriptions were released.

Police and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering up to $7,500 in reward money for information leading to the arrests of any of the shooters. Anyone with information may call police at 510-238-3426 or Crime Stoppers at 510-777-8572.