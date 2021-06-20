OAKLAND (CBS SF) — One person was dead, five others wounded and two armed men arrested Saturday evening in a shooting near the shores of Oakland’s Lake Merritt.

Oakland police PIO Officer Johnna Watson said that at the time shots rang out at 6:22 p.m. there was a large crowd of 1,000 gathered at Lake Merritt.

#breaking @KPIXtv multiple people shot during a Juneteenth celebration at Oakland Lake Merritt. We’re told by @oaklandpoliceca one person died. Hundreds of people still in the area. pic.twitter.com/8mrSgk6AW2 — Da Lin (@DaKPIX) June 20, 2021

Officers were in the area and quickly responded to the scene. They discovered six gunshot victims. Five males ranging from age 16-27 and one female 21-years-old.

A 22-year-old male was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening wounds and succumbed to his injuries a short time later. His identity was being withheld pending notification of next to kin. No updates were given on the condition of the other five victims.

Andrew Simpson was jogging in the park when the shots rang out.

“I heard gunshots. It was really quick,” Simpson told the East Bay Times. “Out of the corner of my eye I saw a guy with a gun pointing at a car. Everyone started sprinting and screaming. They were yelling ‘we’re getting shot at!’ I didn’t really understand what was going on. Hundreds of people were running. People were jumping in their cars and driving off.”

Anita Flynn lives in the neighborhood and was out walking her dog.

“All of sudden, people in front of me started running away from me toward the gazebo,” she told KPIX 5. ” And I turned around, like, 300 people were running right at me. So I sort of stepped into the bush with my dog and they kind of ran around me. I thought it was maybe just fireworks.”

Watson said in a news release that immediately after the shooting, officers observed two men running from the scene with firearms. Both men have been arrested and two firearms recovered.

Homicide investigators were trying to determine if the individuals arrested were connected or responsible for the shooting.

After the large crowd cleared out of the scene, police placed dozens of evidence markers on the ground, near the intersection of Lakeshore and Brooklyn Avenues.

A black convertible Oldsmobile and a silver Nissan Murano were in the street, surrounded by dozens of spent shell casings and covered with yellow police tape. Investigators have not said if the vehicles were involved in the shooting.

#breaking @KPIXtv a lot of shell casings on the ground at Lake Merritt. Witnesses say over 1,000 ppl celebrating Juneteenth when someone started shooting around 6:20 pm. @oaklandpoliceca said 4 ppl shot, 1 died. pic.twitter.com/DrvjQMqrAo — Da Lin (@DaKPIX) June 20, 2021

“”What we are encouraging is that the community partner with us and give us their support,” said Oakland Police Lt. William Febel.

Anyone with information, video footage or photos was urged to contact OPD’s Homicide Division at (510) 238-3821.

Crime Stoppers of Oakland and the Oakland Police Department are offering up to $35,000 for information leading to the arrest(s) in this case.

This was the 59th homicide investigated by Oakland police this year, far outpacing 2020 when there were 32 homicides being investigated in the city by June 19.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News contributed to this report