Filed Under:Clear Lake, Evacuations, Lake County, Vegetation Fire, Wildfires

CLEARLAKE, Lake County (CBS SF) — Evacuations were underway in Clearlake after a car fire sparked a three-acre blaze, according to reports.

Clearlake Police were telling residents to avoid the area of Dam Road and Lake Street due to the so-called Wilkinson Fire.

The evacuation impacts an area from Wilkinson Avenue and Second Avenue, up to 8th Avenue.

According to sources, a structure was involved. No word yet as to injuries.