CLEARLAKE, Lake County (CBS SF) — Evacuations were underway in Clearlake after a car fire sparked a three-acre blaze, according to reports.
Clearlake Police were telling residents to avoid the area of Dam Road and Lake Street due to the so-called Wilkinson Fire.
#LakeCA County residents asked to avoid Dam Rd & Lake Street due to #WilkinsonFire
Condado de Lake: Los residentes pidieron evitar Dam Rd y Lake Street debido al incendio de Wilkinson#CA https://t.co/lPazCY5A8r
The evacuation impacts an area from Wilkinson Avenue and Second Avenue, up to 8th Avenue.
According to sources, a structure was involved. No word yet as to injuries.