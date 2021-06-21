Amazon Prime Day:Featured Deals At Amazon, Walmart And Best Buy
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Fire, Swanzy Fire, Vallejo

VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Firefighters were battling a fast-moving 3-alarm brush fire in Vallejo, Monday evening.

As of 9:30 p.m., the so-called Swanzy Fire has burned 3 to 5 acres, according to fire officials.

READ MORE: Man Accused Of Stealing Lemur From SF Zoo Charged With Violating Endangered Species Act

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for Swanzy Court and the south end of Del Sur Street. The area is just north of the Swanzy Reservoir, east of Interstate 80.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Fire Destroys 2 Pleasant Hill Homes; Resident Still Missing, Firefighter Suffers Burns

Dozens of homes were threatened. There is a report that one firefighter was injured.

A caller told KPIX at least one residence was on fire.

MORE NEWS: Drought: Transbay Pipeline, Desalination Plant Could Boost Marin's Dwindling Water Supply

No word yet as to what sparked the blaze.