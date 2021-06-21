VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Firefighters were battling a fast-moving 3-alarm brush fire in Vallejo, Monday evening.
As of 9:30 p.m., the so-called Swanzy Fire has burned 3 to 5 acres, according to fire officials.
Mandatory evacuations were ordered for Swanzy Court and the south end of Del Sur Street. The area is just north of the Swanzy Reservoir, east of Interstate 80.
Dozens of homes were threatened. There is a report that one firefighter was injured.
A caller told KPIX at least one residence was on fire.
No word yet as to what sparked the blaze.