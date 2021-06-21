SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF/BCN) — San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies needed the public’s help Monday finding suspects involved in a stabbing in Redwood City over the weekend.
The stabbing was reported shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday in front of Mazzocco's Club at 2808 Middlefield Road, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Department.
The victim was stabbed during a fight involving several people, and 3 to 4 males were seen fleeing in a dark luxury sedan, the sheriff’s department said.
The man was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators believe the stabbing was targeted and based on a personal dispute.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Wang at (650) 363-4055. Anonymous tips may be left at the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Anonymous Tip Line, 1-800-547-2700.
