PLEASANT HILL (CBS SF) — A firefighter was injured Monday afternoon while battling a fire that burned two homes in a Pleasant Hill neighborhood near Interstate Highway 680, authorities said.
The fire was in the area of Beth Dr. and Lorenzo Dr., off of Contra Costa Blvd., just west of the 680/24 junction, Pleasant Hill police said.READ MORE: 9th Circuit Grants Stay On Lifting California’s Assault Weapon Ban
READ MORE: Raiders' Carl Nassib Becomes 1st Active NFL Player To Come Out As Gay
Fire knocked down on both Lorenzo Dr. structures this afternoon. Significant collapses involved in both houses delaying searches & overhaul/mopup. One firefighter transported to hospital with burns, no other injuries reported at this time. Investigator on scene. #lorenzoic pic.twitter.com/cT12QxspmI
— Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) June 21, 2021
The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said the fire had gone to a second alarm as of 3:40 p.m. Two homes were fully involved and firefighters were forced to shift to a defensive firefight, the fire district said.
Both homes were severely damaged and had significant collapses. Firefighters were able to protect a third home that was threatened, the fire district said.
The injured firefighter was hospitalized with burns, his condition was not immediately disclosed. There were no other injuries reported following searches of the two homes.
MORE NEWS: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?