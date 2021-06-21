BIG SUR (CBS SF/AP) — Firefighters continued to slow the advance overnight of the Willow Fire, a wildfire burning amid the coastal woods and chaparral in the steep, mountainous terrain near Big Sur.

Mother Nature gave fire crews a break early Monday as a cooling marine layer blanketed the coast, breaking the grip of a weekend heat wave.

The blaze covered 3.7 square miles — 2,392 acres — of Los Padres National Forest as of late Sunday night, the U.S. Forest Service said. It was zero percent contained.

More than 450 firefighters were on the lines, aided in the daylight by planes and helicopters.

A look at Willow Fire this afternoon. Southerly winds are pushing the smoke plume northward towards the Bay Area, but the smoke is elevated, not near the surface.

The fire broke out Thursday evening in the Ventana Wilderness and burned near the Tassajara Zen Mountain Center, a Buddhist monastery located in a remote valley.

Most people evacuated the zen center but members of the zen center’s fire crew stayed in order to run a sprinkler system dubbed “Dharma rain,” said Sozan Miglioli, president of San Francisco Zen Center, which operates the monastery.

“Our water supplies are good and we are well prepared for this situation,” Miglioli said in a statement.

The nearby Arroyo Seco Campground, crowded with families planning on celebrating Father’s Day in the coastal wilderness, was also evacuated.

“The fire is burning in steep, rugged and brushy terrain that is accessible only by hiking in,” Los Padres National Forest rangers said of the difficult firefight.

Flames were climbing uphill among chaparral, grass and scrub.

“Last night there was minimal fire growth due to the increased humidity,” rangers said. “Hand crews were able to put handlines in front of the fire in the Arroyo Seco area.”

The blaze is burning near burn scars of two other recent major wildfires, last year’s Dolan Fire and the Soberanes fire of 2016.

It’s the largest of several wildfires that erupted during days of dangerously high heat wave up and down the state.