CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (BCN) – Moraga-Orinda firefighters will train on controlled, live fires this week so they’re better prepared when the uncontrolled ones come.
Members of the Moraga-Orinda Fire District will be at the John Muir Land Trust's Painted Rock property in Moraga, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday and Thursday, and at Campolindo Ridge on Tuesday
The district said in a statement that safety will be firefighters’ number one priority. The exercises will be set up to take advantage of existing fire control lines and will be executed according to a strict “go, no go” checklist.
The event is being coordinated with the Bay Area Air Quality Management District and fire weather forecasters at the National Weather Service to make sure the size and timing of the training fires will minimize smoke impacts on homes and smoke-sensitive sites in the area. The training will be rescheduled if conditions change.
Residents of the Rheem Valley, Carrol Ranch, Bella Vista and Buckingham Drive neighborhoods may see or smell smoke. The district advises residents to close exterior doors and windows during the day to keep smoke out. Signs advising motorists will be posted along Moraga Road and Rheem Blvd.
The fire district will keep residents posted about changes to the plan via Nextdoor, Moraga and Lafayette Police Department's Nixle notifications and the MOFD Social Media sites.
