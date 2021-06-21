Amazon Prime Day 202Featured Deals At Amazon, Walmart And Best Buy
Filed Under:CHP, I-580, lane closure, Pleasanton, Pleasanton Police, Police Activity, traffic

PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — Authorities in the East Bay on Monday afternoon confirmed police activity led to the closure of two westbound lanes of I-580 in Pleasanton for 45 minutes.

CHP posted about the incident shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, saying that there was a severe traffic alert in connection with police activity on westbound I-580 west of Fallon Drive in Pleasanton. The right and center lanes were closed.

The CHP Dublin area office directed media inquiries regarding the incident to the Pleasanton Police Department.

CHP confirmed that all lanes had reopened by about 1:47 p.m. and that drivers should expect residual delays.