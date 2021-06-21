PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — Authorities in the East Bay on Monday afternoon confirmed police activity led to the closure of two westbound lanes of I-580 in Pleasanton for 45 minutes.
CHP posted about the incident shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, saying that there was a severe traffic alert in connection with police activity on westbound I-580 west of Fallon Drive in Pleasanton. The right and center lanes were closed.
The CHP Dublin area office directed media inquiries regarding the incident to the Pleasanton Police Department.
Roadway reduced to two lanes, I-580 WB at Fallon Rd / EL Charro Rd due to police activity on the El Charro over-crossing. Media inquires can go to Pleasanton PD. pic.twitter.com/eApQwpq59a
— CHP Dublin Area (@CHPDublin) June 21, 2021
CHP confirmed that all lanes had reopened by about 1:47 p.m. and that drivers should expect residual delays.
UPDATE: Residual Delays on Westbound I-580 West of Fallon Dr in Alameda County. All Lanes Open.
— 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) June 21, 2021