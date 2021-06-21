SALINAS (BCN) – Several rounds were fired at a car early Sunday in Salinas but no one inside was seriously injured, police said.

The shooting happened about 2:30 a.m. near the Salinas Amtrak Station. One of two men in the car suffered grazing wounds to his forehead and finger. The other man wasn’t hit by the gunfire, Salinas police said in a release on social media.

The men were in a white Honda Accord and had just left a relative’s home in the area of North First Street and West Alvin Drive, police said.

They noticed a gray sedan with tinted windows following them into the area of Martella Street, and they were fired upon as they approached the railroad tracks.

As they drove over the tracks, their car became disabled. That’s when someone ran up to their car, shot several rounds toward the vehicle and then ran away, police said.

The two men waited a few minutes then left the car and didn’t return until police showed up. Police responded after a gunshot detection system notified them of the gunfire.

No description of the suspect was available.

Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to contact Salinas police at (831) 758-7321.

