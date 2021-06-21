SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — BART service was recovering Monday morning following major delays due to equipment problems on trains, the agency said.
Just before 8 a.m., BART said a problem on a train had created a major delay at 24th St./Mission station on the San Francisco line in the Antioch direction. The delays then spread to the Dublin/Pleasanton and Berryessa directions as well.
BART said the train had brake issues and was taken out of service.
Shortly after 9 a.m., BART said there was a 20-minute delay on the Antioch Line in the San Francisco International Airport direction due to an equipment problem on a train at Walnut Creek station.
By 10 a.m., there were still 10-minute delays on the SFO line because of the problem, BART said.
There was no immediate word what the issue was with the train at Walnut Creek.
